Here's The Fool Proof Way John Thain Can Save CIT...

John Thain has just been named CEO of CIT and to celebrate we’re helping him do a bit of shopping.



As you may recall, back at Merrill Lynch Thain got into a bit of trouble before for his lavish office decorating, which cost Merrill Lynch $1.22 million.

Back in September, Thain admitted that this was a terrible mistake. “If I had that to do over again, I’d furnish it in Ikea,” Thain said.

We doubt John Thain has ever tried to shop at Ikea. So now that he has the chance to do it all over again at CIT, we decided to help him downscale his furnishings.

As a result of this Ikea shopping, Thain would save a ton! And maybe even restore his reputation. (Or at least establish that he has a sense of humour.)

See our IKEA furniture picks for Mr. Thain’s new office >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.