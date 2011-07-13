The IEA Justifies The Fact That Releasing All That Oil Hasn't Lowered The Price

Photo: Kristy Smith

In its latest monthly outlook, the IEA discusses its decision to release oil from global strategic reserves (including the US strategic petroleum reserve).This part, on the fact that oil is now where it was pre-announcement, is interesting: Marker crude prices fell by $5/bbl immediately after the action was announced. Since then Brent futures have oscillated between $105‐$119/bbl, and WTI between $91‐$99/bbl. At writing, flat prices of $116/bbl (Brent) and $95/bbl (WTI) are close to those seen immediately prior to the action, but will doubtless fluctuate further in the weeks ahead. However, it is blinkered to focus on specific price levels, which were never the rationale for the action. Narrower sweet‐sour spreads, modestly stronger refining margins and an easing of the steep backwardation evident before the release on the other hand all suggest a more benevolent market reaction. We acknowledge that the impact of the collective action will only be truly evident in hindsight. However, recognising the flexibility and market liquidity it has already provided, we take a resolutely positive view so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.