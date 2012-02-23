THE IDIOT-MAKER RALLY: A Monster Market Surge Is Making These Folks Look Like Fools

Photo: Bloomberg

First of all, we don’t think any of these people are idiots.However, the incredible rally in the stock markets have made the bears and cautious bulls seemingly look like idiots.



Certainly, this is what their clients must be thinking.

Markets have a way of doing this. And this is not the first time that Business Insider has looked at the strategists who missed the mark.

With the recent rally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached heights not seen since May 2008, marking, quite literally, a return from the brink.

Although the market only pierced the 13,000 psychological barrier for a few minutes, its steady ascent is in steep contrast to a number of bearish calls by some of the Street’s best known and most vocal strategists, analysts, and economists.

If you followed their calls and shied away from stocks, we have to say sorry — you missed out on a massive rally.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.