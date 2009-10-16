The Idiot-Maker Rally







This was the rally that made a lot of the smartest people around look like idiots. Almost no one believed that stocks could rise as high and as fast as they have. It was supposed to be a "sucker's rally." We were supposed to "retest the March lows." And stocks were supposed to "run out of steam" numerous times.

But the only suckers this time were the people who bravely stuck their necks out to call the top, only to watch the market make mincemeat out of their predictions.

