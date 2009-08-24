The Ideal First Term Sheet

Nicholas Carlson
  • TheFunded.com publishes the ideal VC term sheet [DocStoc]
  • North Carolina threatens to sue Amazon over affiliate revenues [Citizen-Times]
  • Nokia plans to start selling PCs [Reuters]
  • Parent-company Alibaba re-tools Yahoo China again [WSJ]
  • Startups…in…space! [WSJ]
  • Anonymous blogger outed for calling her model “friend” a skank sues Google for $15 million [SMH]
  • Rhapsody arrives on the iPhone. Will Apple approve it? [Gizmodo]
  • People who steal content on the Web are also the people who pay the most for it [AdAge]
  • How the Sony E-Reader lost to the Amazon Kindle [AdAge]
  • New York Observer launches a real estate trade paper [NYT]
  • More advertisers flee Glenn Beck [HuffPo]
  • Payments company Live Gamer buys Two Fish [PaidContent]
  • 10 people who got rich during the depression [WSJ]
  • Facebook will hire 50% more engineers [Bloomberg]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us