The Ideal First Term Sheet

- TheFunded.com publishes the ideal VC term sheet [DocStoc]
- North Carolina threatens to sue Amazon over affiliate revenues [Citizen-Times]
- Nokia plans to start selling PCs [Reuters]
- Parent-company Alibaba re-tools Yahoo China again [WSJ]
- Startups…in…space! [WSJ]
- Anonymous blogger outed for calling her model “friend” a skank sues Google for $15 million [SMH]
- Rhapsody arrives on the iPhone. Will Apple approve it? [Gizmodo]
- People who steal content on the Web are also the people who pay the most for it [AdAge]
- How the Sony E-Reader lost to the Amazon Kindle [AdAge]
- New York Observer launches a real estate trade paper [NYT]
- More advertisers flee Glenn Beck [HuffPo]
- Payments company Live Gamer buys Two Fish [PaidContent]
- 10 people who got rich during the depression [WSJ]
- Facebook will hire 50% more engineers [Bloomberg]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.