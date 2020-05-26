Online fashion retailer The Iconic will transition to 100% recycled delivery satchels, as the company sees a surge in sales amid the pandemic

The Iconic’s new packaging

Popular online fashion retailer The Iconic has released 100% recycled satchels.

The new satchels will be white instead of the company’s traditional black packaging.

It’s part of the company’s broader sustainability targets it hopes to reach by 2022.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Iconic has released 100% recycled satchels.

The online retailer will be switching from its traditional black satchel packaging to white packages made from 100% recycled plastic, claiming that it is the first major ANZ retailer to do so.

The new packaging marks a major step forward in The Iconic’s plan to have all its shipping packaging made using recycled content by 2022. It’s also part of The Iconic’s broader sustainability plan it aims to complete by 2022, which includes using 80% of energy from green sources.

Jaana Quaintance-James, The Iconic’s Sustainability Lead and Global Fashion Group’s Chief Sustainability Officer said in a statement the company is focused on its commitment to drive positive sustainability and environmental outcomes.

“Packaging is a huge part of our sustainability strategy and after a twelve-month search, we’re incredibly proud to offer our customers and wider industry an improved satchel alternative,” she said.

Quaintance-James told Business Insider Australia the company is transitioning to sustainable alternatives because of the impact plastic packaging has on the environment.

“Why we went to recycled satchels specifically is because we think this balances the accessibility at the end of the [satchel’s] life for customers to continue recycling it again,” she said.

While the satchels can’t be recycled through your home recycle bin, The Iconic is encouraging customers to recycle its plastics through REDcycle bins, which are available at major supermarkets like Coles and Woolworths. Through Redcycle, soft plastics are used to make new products like benches and outdoor furniture.

“Made from 100% recycled materials, it’s a great feeling to know that our new Iconic satchels have had a previous life, and will continue to do so when recycled properly via REDcycle bins,” Quaintance-James added in a statement.

Quaintance-James added that The Iconic has 17 sustainability targets, 5 of which relate to packaging. These include increasing the recycled content in its boxes to 80% by 2022, and transitioning 70% of its clear poly bags (which protect garments) into recycled plastic.

“We know we still have more to do to successfully achieve all five of our 2022 packaging targets, and through our progress, we hope to encourage other large businesses to recognise their part in driving collective, actionable change,” she said in a statement.

Quaintance-James said the new white colour of the packaging is due to the complexities of how recycled plastic is made and the process of printing onto recycled plastic.

“It was very difficult to get the same black look in a way that we felt happy with,” she said. “So it was really a testament for how much we cared about getting 100% [recycled material].”

Shoppers will start seeing the new recycled packaging from Tuesday May 26, with a full roll out to be completed later in 2020 once all the black packaging has been completed.

It comes as The Iconic has had a surge in online sales during the coronavirus pandemic. It recorded its highest week of sales and traffic for all of 2020 during its Frenzy Sale last week, beginning May 18.

Over the past two months the company has had a rise in sales across activewear and casualwear, including brands like Nike and Adidas. Not to mention the surge in loungewear, which in April was up 120% year on year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.