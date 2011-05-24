The Icelandic Volcanic Ash Cloud Situation Is Getting Worse

Seconds after a volcano Iceland ruptured on Saturday, everyone was rushing to proclaim that it wasn’t going to be like last year.



Well, it’s getting worse. The latest word from officials is that up to 500 flights could be cancelled in Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of Scandinavia. This is why Obama had to fly out of Ireland to the UK early last night.

Granted, it’s still just a fraction of overall flights affected, but the bottom line is that it hasn’t passed over just yet.

