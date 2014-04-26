The ICAC's Illegal Donations Inquiry Which Sparked The Resignation Of A NSW Mining Minister Starts This Week

Former Energy Minister Chris Hartcher

The Independent Commission Against Corruption’s inquiry into alleged illegal donations involving former New South Wales resources and energy minister Chris Hartcher will begin on Monday.

Hartcher resigned from the cabinet in December last year after an ICAC inquiry levelled a search warrant against him. He maintained his innocence and said he would clear his name.

John Caputo, a Liberal official and campaign fund raiser for Prime Minister Tony Abbott and newly appointed NSW Premier Mike Baird has been called to give evidence against Hartcher.

Caputo is a a committee member of Abbott’s Warringah federal electorate conference and vice-president of Baird’s Manly state electoral conference.

On Monday he will give evidence at the inquiry in which Hartcher and two other state Liberal MPs are alleged to have “corruptly solicited, received and concealed payments from various sources” in return for favours.

Also on the witness list are property developers Pat Sergi and Iwan Sunito as well as former mining magnate Nathan Tinkler.

Read more here.

Now Read: NSW Energy Minister Chris Hartcher Quits Amid Corruption Investigation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.