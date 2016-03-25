Hyundai has a new electric car that boasts a 110-mile range

Hyundai showed off its first-ever all-electric car, the Ioniq, at the New York Auto Show on Wednesday. With a whopping 110-mile range, the car does not disappoint.

The Ioniq is the first car to offer three powertrains: hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric. The plug-in hybrid version offers an all-electric range of 25 miles, which is pretty standard for hybrids.

But the all-electric powertrain option offers a range that beats out its competitors, like the Nissan Leaf at 107 miles range and the Kia Soul EV at 90 miles. The Ioniq has 120 horsepower — for reference, the Fiat 500e has 111 horsepower and reaches a top speed of 85 miles per hour — and can charge to 80% in just 20 minutes.

The car also comes with semi-autonomous capabilities.

It can detect pedestrians and apply the brakes if need be, and also offers smart cruise control. It can also alert you if there’s an obstacle in your path when pulling out in reverse, and provides lane drift warnings.

The Ioniq comes with a 7-inch console display that displays the speedometer, drive mode, and fuel level. It also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so you can easily sync your phone.

There’s no word yet on availability or price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.