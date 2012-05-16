The Hyundai Elantra Is Being Investigated After Its Airbag Allegedly Severs An Ear

Photo: Flickr/Michael Gil

The Hyundai Elantra, which is the 2012 North American Car of the Year, might have a bit of a problem.According to the Detroit Free Press, Federal Investigators have opened a probe into the Elantra after a report that the side airbag cut an ear in half after an accident.



The complaint was filed following an April crash where the side airbags were deployed. The owner of the car stated that a piece of metal came with the airbag and sliced the ear.

As of right now, there is no recall for the Elantra. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration is going to evaluate the cars further.

Right now, 123,000 2012 Elantras are roaming the streets. The NHTSA had previously given the Elantra its highest rating for a side crash test, five stars.

Take a look at some performance cars >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.