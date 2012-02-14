The Hutaree Militia's Domestic Terrorism Trial Begins Today

Police prepare for raid on Hutaree militia members

Photo: AP

The trial of seven members of the Hutaree militia group begins today. They are charged with a number of crimes- from illegally owning firearms to conspiracy to overthrow the government and use weapons of mass destruction. Two years ago, the FBI and Michigan state police took nine men into custody. Initially the Hutaree members reached out to other Michigan militia groups asking for aid in resisting arrest. Those groups declines.



Are the seven members of the Hutaree militia group who face trial today just a bunch of gun-loving good ol’ boys who talked tough about taking their country back and drilled themselves in military tactics? Or are they a domestic terrorist group that engaged in a seditious conspiracy to murder police and overthrow the government?

There is plenty of material on the internet attempting to closely examine the ideology and beliefs of Hutaree members, claiming they were part of an apocalyptic “Christian Patriot” movement. And the case will hinge on whether the Hutaree were serious about plans to kill police officers and then launch further attacks on law enforcement at the funeral proceedings.

The trial is being watched very carefully by 1st and 2nd-Amendment advocates, as well as those concerned with political radicalism. We’ll continue to update our readers on it as it proceeds.

