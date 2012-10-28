Don't Forget What Happened Last Year -- The "Hurricane" Was A Dud...And Then Came The Floods

Henry Blodget

As the media frenzy over Hurricane Sandy grows, it’s worth recalling what happened last year with Hurricane Irene.

The hurricane itself–the wind part–fizzled. But then came the rains. And in the next day or so, Vermont and upstate New York got hammered by massive floods.

It turns out the Irene story wasn’t at the beach. It was in the mountains.

A few photos below. Click through for full galleries.

BRATTLEBORO, VERMONT

Brattleboro, Vermont floods

Photo: Burlington Free Press

WAITSFIELD, VERMONT

Waitsfield Vermont Flood

Photo: Burlington Free Press

CASTLETON STATE COLLEGE, near RUTLAND, VERMONT

Castleton State Flood

Photo: Burlington Free Press

 Meanwhile, some towns in the Catskills in upstate New York are getting destroyed. Check the Watershed Post for details.

Catskills Flood
Catskills Flood

SHELBURNE, MA (Click for full gallery)

Shelburne Flood

Photo: Jeff Brown, The Republican

