The Face Behind Conde Nast's Brilliant Anonymous Twitter Feed Is About To Get Unmasked

The Daily News is trying to find the identity of the anonymous person(s) behind the @condeelevator Twitter feed we covered Monday morning.



From Wednesday’s Gatecrasher:

A source tells us, however, “the probability of this person being a Teen Vogue employee is quite high” and that they have close friends at Elle magazine (who could be behind @hearstelevator, which was set up yesterday).

Take that with a grain of salt since yesterday’s Gatecrasher had someone at Vanity Fair running the account. But the culprit will come out eventually. With over 31,000 followers, it’s getting too big to ignore.

We asked a Conde Nast spokesperson whether the tweeter in question would get in trouble if discovered. The response: “We have no idea if this is real or made up and don’t know who is behind it but it certainly suggests that many people care a great deal about what happens at Conde Nast.”

Email or call (646.376.6016) if you have any information.

