'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' Soundtrack List Was Just Released And It Features Some Really Great Bands

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack has

been unveiled.

The Lumineers, Of Monsters and Men, and The National are among the bands included, as well as Coldplay, whose song “Atlas” from the movie has been released.

Lorde provides the sole cover song, taking on Tears for Fears’ classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

The album will be released on November 19, while the movie opens in theatres worldwide on November 22.

Check out the complete song list below:

1. “Atlas” — Coldplay

2. “Silhouettes” — Of Monsters and Men

3. “Elastic Heart” — Sia (ft. The Weeknd & Diplo)

4. “Lean” — The National

5. “We Remain” — Christina Aguilera

6. “Devil May Cry” — The Weeknd

7. “Who We Are” — Imagine Dragons

8. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” — Lorde

9. “Gale Song” — The Lumineers

10. “Mirror” — Ellie Goulding

11. “Capital Letter” — Patti Smith

12. “Shooting Arrows At The Sky” — Santigold

13. “Place For Us” — Mikky Ekko

14. “Lights” — Phantogram

15. “Angel On Fire” — Antony and the Johnsons

