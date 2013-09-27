'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' Soundtrack List Was Just Released And It Features Some Really Great Bands

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack has
been unveiled.
The Lumineers, Of Monsters and Men, and The National are among the bands included, as well as Coldplay, whose song “Atlas” from the movie has been released.
Lorde provides the sole cover song, taking on Tears for Fears’ classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”
The album will be released on November 19, while the movie opens in theatres worldwide on November 22.
Check out the complete song list below:
1. “Atlas” — Coldplay
2. “Silhouettes” — Of Monsters and Men
3. “Elastic Heart” — Sia (ft. The Weeknd & Diplo)
4. “Lean” — The National
5. “We Remain” — Christina Aguilera
6. “Devil May Cry” — The Weeknd
7. “Who We Are” — Imagine Dragons
8. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” — Lorde
9. “Gale Song” — The Lumineers
10. “Mirror” — Ellie Goulding
11. “Capital Letter” — Patti Smith
12. “Shooting Arrows At The Sky” — Santigold
13. “Place For Us” — Mikky Ekko
14. “Lights” — Phantogram
15. “Angel On Fire” — Antony and the Johnsons
