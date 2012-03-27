'The Hunger Games' Wins Huge With $155 Million—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Murray Close/ Lionsgate

“The Hunger Games” outperformed all expectations this weekend as it shattered box-office records.The film, based on Suzanne Collins best-selling novel about children competing in a battle-royal like game in a futuristic dystopian, earned an estimated $155 million—making it Lionsgate’s highest grossing movie ever.



After earning $19.7 at midnight showings late Thursday evening, the film became the highest midnight premiere for a non-sequel and seventh top midnight opening behind both the “Harry Potter” and “Twilight” series.

In two days, “The Hunger Games” took the title of fifth highest-grossing opening day with an estimated $68.3 million. Friday, the film brought in an estimated $48.5 million, more than “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” ($47.6 million).

At the end of Sunday, the film holds the third-best opening weekend behind “Deathly Hallows Part 2” ($169.2 million) and “The Dark Knight” ($158.4 million).

Despite audiences appetite for “The Hunger Games,” “21 Jump Street” still performed stellar in its second weekend.

Most films, including “The Vow,” “This Means War,” and Disney’s box-office fluke, “John Carter” didn’t fare so well.

