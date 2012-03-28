HUNGER GAMES: Are You Upset Rue Was Black? Because A Lot Of People Are

Photo: Moses Robinson/ Getty Images

“The Hunger Games” now has its own racism flap.It officially holds the spot for the third highest-grossing opening weekend of all time. But people are upset with a few aspects of the way the film translated the book … and not just the five we’ve listed.



From casting to production to release, fans are always going to have issues with a beloved book-to-movie-adaptation. But recently, the masses have taken to Twitter to complain about the casting of African-American actors to play important characters Rue and Thresh.

The two District 11 tributes are played by newcomers Amandla Stenberg and Dayo Okeniyi, and now both are coming under scrutiny from fans who didn’t know the characters were going to be black.

In defence of the casting, the book describes the characters clearly. Author Suzanne Collins writes that Rue reminds Katniss of her innocent sister Prim except that she has “dark brown skin and eyes.” And Thresh is also described as having “the same dark skin as Rue.”

Also getting some complaints is the casting of Lenny Kravitz as Cinna, Katniss’ stylist. Again, the book does not describe Cinna’s full appearance, just that he has “green eyes with gold eyeliner” and “short, cropped brown hair.”

A new Tumblr called Hunger Games Tweets has compiled all of the messages from fans who are complaining about the African-American casting and then reprimands them.

To be fair, many people were just surprised they glazed over the descriptions given in the book, but some of the tweets are quite angry and insulting. Here are a few:

Did you remember that Rue and Thresh were supposed to be dark-skinned in the book? And more importantly, does it matter if they are?

