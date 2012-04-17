The 'Hunger Games' Torches The Competition With $500 Million Worldwide—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Kirsten Acuna

Can anything beat out “The Hunger Games”?The film has earned $337.1 million domestically, making it the first film since “Avatar” to take the top spot four weekends in a row. (“Avatar” held the number one spot for eight consecutive weeks.)

New openings are out of their league. 

“The Three Stooges” disappoints with a smaller opening than other TV-to-film adaptations, and “the Cabin in the Woods,” which felt like a horror version of “Hunger Games”—think teenagers picked off one by one in a cabin at the hands of a reality TV show—performed adequately for a horror comedy.

“Titanic 3D” performs well in accordance with its anniversary, “Wrath of the Titans” is on track to earn half of its $150 million budget and it’s an underwhelming return to theatres for Guy Pearce in “Lockout.” 

(BoxOfficeMojo)

