'Hunger Games' Sinks 'Titanic;' Creams 'American Pie'—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Two new releases proved little threat to “The Hunger Games.”



The film earned an estimated $302.8 million Easter weekend, making it the sixth-fastest non-sequel to reach that milestone behind “Avatar.”

“American Reunion” and “Titanic 3D” performed adequately; however, neither came close to catching the girl on fire, Katniss Everdeen.

And, after an eight-week run in the top 10, “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” finally bows out of the top 10, right before earning the $100 million mark.

