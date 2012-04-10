'Hunger Games' Sinks 'Titanic;' Creams 'American Pie'—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Two new releases proved little threat to “The Hunger Games.”
The film earned an estimated $302.8 million Easter weekend, making it the sixth-fastest non-sequel to reach that milestone behind “Avatar.”
“American Reunion” and “Titanic 3D” performed adequately; however, neither came close to catching the girl on fire, Katniss Everdeen.
And, after an eight-week run in the top 10, “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” finally bows out of the top 10, right before earning the $100 million mark.
5. Julia Robert's Snow White flick drops two spots this week earning $11 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed more than half of the film's $85 million budget.
