'The Hunger Games' Continues Hollywood Dominance With Huge DVD/Blu-ray Sales Opening Weekend

“The Hunger Games” more-than exceeded expectations when it held top spot at the box office for four consecutive weeks earlier this year.The film continues to shatter records after Lionsgate announced the it sold 3.8 million DVD and Blu-ray copies its opening weekend.



The movie, based off Suzanne Collins‘ best-selling series, also spurred the largest digital and on demand launch sale on Zune video and Xbox.

Friday night fans lined up around the country to get their hands on a copy of the film which has already earned $684.7 million worldwide.

Just how big is this number?

On the first day of Avatar 2D’s release in 2010, Century Fox reported 3.2 million disc sales (2 million DVD, 1.2 million Blu-ray).

Similarly, “The Dark Knight” sold 3 million copies on day one in U.S. and Canada.

“Twilight: Breaking Dawn–Part I” currently holds the top amount of units sold for the year with $5.2 million, according to thenumbers.com, a number it will surely pass in weeks to come.

Take a look at the top selling DVDs by year for the past five years:

2011: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” – 7 million units

2010: “Avatar” – 10.1 million units

2009: “Twilight” – 10.2 million units

2008: “The Dark Knight” – 10.9 million units

2007: “Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End” – 13.6 million units

