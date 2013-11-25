'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' Has 4th-Largest Box-Office Opening Weekend Ever

We knew “

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” would have a big opening weekend.

The question was whether or not Jennifer Lawrence’s anticipated sequel could take home more than Robert Downey Jr.’s “Iron Man 3” upon its debut.

It didn’t.

“Catching Fire” came close but from early estimates ultimately made $US161 million opening weekend.

“Iron Man 3” took in $US174 million when it debuted the first weekend of May, kicking off the summer movie season.

Still, “Catching Fire” is doing great at the box office.

Its opening numbers are slightly larger than that of the first film ($155 million), and it managed to make more than “The Dark Knight Rises” when it premiered last summer (amid the Colorado shooting). Worldwide, the film has already made more than $US307 million.

Its $US161 million haul makes it the fourth-largest opening weekend at the domestic box office, falling behind “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.”

Here’s a look at where “The Hunger Games” fairs in comparison to other top-earning opening weekends via BoxOfficeMojo.com.

