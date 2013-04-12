'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' Reveals A New Photo Featuring Jennifer Lawrence

Lionsgate revealed a new photo for its upcoming “Hunger Games” sequel featuring star Jennifer Lawrence through a new website for the film.



TheHungerGamesExplorer.com launched collaboration with Internet Explorer to release new content over the next few days.

Based on the best-selling series by Suzanne Collins, the second film in the franchise picks up where the last film left off with Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hafter winning the 74th Annual Hunger Games.

The photo shows Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) returning home to greet sister Prim (Willow Shields).

Over the next few days, the site will be revealing more photos from the upcoming film as fans share the image from the site using the hashtag #HungerGamesExplorer.

As new photos appear, we’ll add them below.

The first trailer for the film will premiere during the MTV Movie Awards this Sunday, April 14.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” comes out November 22.

