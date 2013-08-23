The New 'Hunger Games' Movie Is Drumming Up Publicity With This Awesome Fake Fashion Blog [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Lionsgate is promoting the latest instalment of “The Hunger Games” with a fake fashion website and a real makeup collection produced by CoverGirl. Last year, we told you about the first edition of Capitol Couture, which highlights the distastefully ostentatious fashions on display in the fictional nation of Panem.

Pandora reported a second-quarter loss yesterday, but mobile ad revenues are up 92 per cent from last year.

A new eMarketer report says that real-time bidded advertising is growing at an impressive rate.

USA Today is expanding its online ad offerings.

Ad Age takes a look at Sears Holdings‘ loyalty rewards program.

Al Jazeera America has few national advertisers in its first days on the air.

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act is hurting ad revenues at sites aimed at reaching kids.

InMobi hired former Digitas executive Stephanie Sarafian to be its executive director. We named her the 28th most powerful woman in advertising last fall.

Brotherly love is the theme of Heinz’s latest UK ad. AMV BBDO produced the spot to promote Heinz’s baked beans.

