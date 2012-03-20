'The Hunger Games' By The Numbers: 20 Marketing Tactics To Ensure Success

Photo: Lionsgate / Eric Charbonneau
We are two days and counting until the big premiere of “The Hunger Games.” Right now, bets aren’t on which tribute will go home the winner, but rather, on how much the film will earn this weekend. The film is already projected to rake in more than the $70 million of current teen phenomenon “Twilight” and rival the $90.3 million opening of “Harry Potter.” In fact, the film may bring in well over $100 million opening weekend knocking “The Lorax” off its mighty perch at $70.7 million earlier this month.
Hollywood.com analyst Paul Dergarabedian believes the film may break the current $116.1 March box-office record currently held by “Alice in Wonderland” in 2010. Since Lionsgate, which is producing the “Hunger Games” series, rose six per cent in stock today, this doesn’t seem far fetched.
The key to the film’s success at the box office this weekend will be its marketing, and “The Hunger Games” has done an impressive job at that with a mere $45 million marketing budget.
The film boasts one of the most interactive Facebook pages of any film release, complete with interactive game and membership into its fictionalized world of Panem. The movie also staged an elaborate fashion Tumblr based off the film’s corrupt Capitol.
See a complete breakdown of “The Hunger Games” brilliant marketing strategy and the free added press that has come as a result of the series’ popularity in the form of nail polish and a cookbook. Yes, a “Hunger Games” cookbook.
$45 million marketing budget (compare this to the $100 million normally spent on marketing blockbusters).
Over 2.9 million people have liked The Hunger Games official Facebook page. Fans are up 215% since the beginning of the year, according to data compiled from The Hunger Games Movie page.
800,000 people have created personalised digital ID cards saying they live in the film's futuristic world, Panem.
100: The number of puzzle pieces a promotional poster was broken into as a PR stunt. Fans had to find all of the puzzle pieces, scattered among 100 different sites, before uploading a final picture of the completed jigsaw.
