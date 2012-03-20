'The Hunger Games' By The Numbers: 20 Marketing Tactics To Ensure Success

Photo: Lionsgate / Eric Charbonneau

We are two days and counting until the big premiere of “The Hunger Games.” Right now, bets aren’t on which tribute will go home the winner, but rather, on how much the film will earn this weekend. The film is already projected to rake in more than the $70 million of current teen phenomenon “Twilight” and rival the $90.3 million opening of “Harry Potter.” In fact, the film may bring in well over $100 million opening weekend knocking “The Lorax” off its mighty perch at $70.7 million earlier this month.



Hollywood.com analyst Paul Dergarabedian believes the film may break the current $116.1 March box-office record currently held by “Alice in Wonderland” in 2010. Since Lionsgate, which is producing the “Hunger Games” series, rose six per cent in stock today, this doesn’t seem far fetched.

The key to the film’s success at the box office this weekend will be its marketing, and “The Hunger Games” has done an impressive job at that with a mere $45 million marketing budget.

The film boasts one of the most interactive Facebook pages of any film release, complete with interactive game and membership into its fictionalized world of Panem. The movie also staged an elaborate fashion Tumblr based off the film’s corrupt Capitol.

See a complete breakdown of “The Hunger Games” brilliant marketing strategy and the free added press that has come as a result of the series’ popularity in the form of nail polish and a cookbook. Yes, a “Hunger Games” cookbook.

(Vulture / NYT)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.