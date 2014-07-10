The Humiliation Of The Brazilian Football Team Is Now Complete

Getty/ Laurence Griffiths

Funny or sad.

Whichever way you look at it, the Brazilian football team’s humiliation is now complete with adult site Pornhub pleading with users to stop uploading game highlights of yesterdays 7-1 humiliation by Germany.

The Independant reports that “Footage of the goals bearing the title ‘Young Brazilians get f**ked by entire German soccer team’ (and other more explicit variants) quickly sprang up following the game”.

But after initially finding the uploads funny and retweeting them, Porhub has now pinned this tweet to the top of its Twitter stream asking punters to stop.

