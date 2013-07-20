Mike 'The Human Rain Delay' Hargrove Used To Drive Opposing Pitchers Insane [VIDEO]

Former Major League Ballplayer (1974 – 1985) and Cleveland Indian’s manager (1991 – 1999) Mike Hargrove was a man of extreme routines back during his playing days. Known as “The Human Rain Delay”, Hargrove would infuriate opposing pitchers with his twitchy, obsessive and excessively long batters box routines.



Before every pitch, Hargrove would step out of the batter’s box following each pitch and: adjust his helmet; adjust his batting gloves making sure they fit exactly right especially around the thumbs; pull each sleeve up about an inch; wipe each hand on his uniform pants; reach back to adjust his rear pockets; knock the dirt from his cleats – both feet – with the bat; flex his shoulders; adjust the gloves again; rub his nose; adjust the rubber ring to protect his thumb; and then repeat the entire sequence.

Don’t take our word for it, watch Hargrove at the plate:

Let’s take a look at those routines.

Touch helmet.

Pull up shirt on shoulder.

Wipe nose.

Adjust gloves.

Pull up belt.

Flick shoes with bat.

Adjust helmet.

Repeat to infinity.

Hargrove played for the Rangers, Indians and Padres, and took the Indians to the World Series in 1995 and 1997 as manager. And he’s hoping to manage again.

