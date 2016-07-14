A major Marvel comic book character was murdered by another superhero today

The next Marvel movie doesn’t come out until November, but the huge things are happening in the comics that they’re all based on — like the death of a major, major superhero.

This post contains spoilers for the third issue of “Civil War II.”

Marvel is currently three issues into its “Civil War II” event series. The plot, so far, is that a new character has emerged with the ability to predict the future, á la “Minority Report.” A botched attempt to stop a future-crime already led to the deaths of War Machine and She-Hulk in the first issue, leaving the heroes of the Marvel Universe at odds about the ethical implications of the precognitive character.

That is, until the precog foresees the Hulk going on a rampage and murdering all of them. It happens despite the fact that for the past several months, it seemed like Bruce Banner had finally managed to “cure” himself of the Hulk, and no longer transformed into the brutal green giant.

The heroes all gather at Banner’s lab to try to figure out what to do about this — Banner is innocent, after all, and he currently can’t even transform into the monster that is predicted to kill them in the future.

As they’re arguing about what to do, and accusing Banner of doing experiments to bring the Hulk back (experiments that he claims are helping to prevent just that), he’s suddenly shot in the head by an arrow.

Hawkeye, the archer superhero, has killed him.

The rest of the issue is about Hawkeye’s trial for murder, where he claims that Banner asked him to fire the fatal, specialised Hulk-killing arrow if it ever seemed like he was about to Hulk-out.

Fans were able to predict that this was going to happen, but we don’t know what’s going to happen next. The issue ends before the verdict is read. There are still several more issues to go, and more heroes could die.

