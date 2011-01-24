The Hugeness Of 10 Billion Apps

Apple announced yesterday that more than 10 billion iPhone and iPad apps have now been downloaded from the App Store.



With such big numbers routinely thrown around in finance, it’s easy to lose track of what an impressive feat that actually is for a consumer products company.

Here’s what 10,000,000,000 actually means:

Each of Apple’s 160 million iPhone and iPad customers has downloaded an average of 62.5 apps.

That’s an average of 18 million apps per day — or 206 apps per second — since the store launched on July 10, 2008.

That’s more than the total number of personal computers sold — ever. (Total PC sales for 2010 were around 350 million. At that rate, it will take more than 28 years to reach 10 billion sold. And sales rates were much lower when the PC market started in the 1980s.)

If you made a stack of 10 billion iPhone 4s, it would be 58,396 miles high — about a quarter of the distance to the moon.

Apple also revealed that the total number of apps now available is 350,000, with 60,000 dedicated iPad apps.

