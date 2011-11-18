The Huge Yahoo Billboard In San Francisco Is Coming Down

The Yahoo billboard in San Francisco is coming down at the end of November.



If you live anywhere in the area, you know the one. It’s been there since the dot-com days of 1999, hovering over Interstate 80 as you leave the city and head east toward Oakland, Reno, and points beyond.

The San Francisco Egotist talked to Jon Charles, a sales manager for Clear Channel Outdoor, who manages the billboard space. He confirmed that the space will be available starting December 1.

It’s hard not to see some symbolism in this.

So what should replace it? Google? Facebook? Zynga? A non-tech company?

Leave your pick in comments.

Photo: peanutian via Flickr

