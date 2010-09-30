Need A Ride To Jon Stewart's "Rally To Restore Sanity"? HuffPo Will Give You One For Free

Arianna Huffington made an appearance on Jon Stewart’s “Daily Show” last night and announced that The Huffington Post will provide free bus rides for anyone in New York looking for a ride to attend the “Rally to Restore Sanity” on October 30.



Here’s what she had to say:

“We are getting a HuffPost Bus, and if there is anybody here who is not sure how to get there… just come to The Huffington Post – 560 Broadway in Soho – the bus will be there; we’ll take you with us… We have as many buses as people to fill them.”

Video of Huffington’s appearance below and you can sign up for a ride on the “HuffPost Sanity Bus” here:

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Arianna Huffington www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour Rally to Restore SanityAnd don’t miss our our interview with Arianna Huffington right here!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.