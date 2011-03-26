The Huffington Post Is Launching A U.K. Edition

Wondering what Arianna Huffington might use some of her newfound corporate resources for, aside from hiring a boatload of journalists?



The new head of AOL’s editorial operations announced plans for a U.K. edition of the Huffington Post at a media conference in England on Thursday.

Huffington, still working on a complicated integration of her site and AOL’s portfolio following her $315 million sale to the portal, said the Huffington Post U.K. “will follow the same model as the U.S. version — hiring a core team of paid writers and editors, while at the same time signing up unpaid bloggers who will have their writings showcased on the site.”

She told the conference, hosted by the Media Guardian, that she had always planned on a U.K. expansion of HuffPo but “had been held back by limited internal capital.”

AOL chief Tim Armstrong, who is now providing Huffington with that capital, was at the conference, too — and sounded like he’s eyeing an international expansion.

“Both companies may be big in the U.S.,” he said, “but the U.S. only represents 4 per cent of the world’s population.”

This post originally appeared at TheWrap.

