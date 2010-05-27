The Huffington Post Inches Closer To Profitability With 9 New Sales Hires

Arianna’s got her eye on that $100 million revenue mark.

As part of its strategy for becoming profitable, The Huffington Post has been beefing up its sales team.Since joining the company last September, sale boss Greg Coleman has hired 18 new sales executives.



Add nine more names to that list.

Coleman made the announcement today, and HuffPo CEO Eric Hippeau had this to say in a statement:

Since starting in September, Greg Coleman has been hard at work building a sales team that can execute his ambitious vision for bringing our business to the next level. We’re better situated than ever to connect with key marketers who see HuffPost as offering a unique hybrid of news and opinion with an attitude, a passionate and engaged community, and a site built around sharing via social tools and the latest technology.

Coleman expects to double HuffPo’s revenue in 2010, from $15 million to $30 million.

If he achieves that, and can do it again next year, the site will be on its way to a $100 million revenue model.

sceptical? Check out our analysis and then let us know what you think. (Disclosure, updated to the item per one of our commenters: HuffPo co-founder Ken Lerer is an investor in this website.)

And here’s the list of the new sales reps:

Terry City has been named Executive Director, Entertainment Sales and Strategy, at The Huffington Post. He was most recently Strategic Entertainment Accounts Director, Film & Television at Yahoo!

Marcia Greenblatt has been named Senior Account Director at The Huffington Post. She was most recently Regional Sales Manager at Forbes Media.

Adam Gross has been named Account Executive at The Huffington Post. He was most recently Sales Representative at Variety.

Jim Iacono, has been named Los Angeles Sales Director at The Huffington Post. He was most recently Los Angeles Director at Wenner Media.

Laura Krebill was named Senior Account Director at The Huffington Post. She was most recently Account Director at AOL.

Mandy MacKay has been named Senior Manager of Sales Development at The Huffington Post. She was most recently Account Manager at The New York Times.

John Shankman has been named Account Director at The Huffington Post. He was most recently Regional Sales Manager (RSM) at Federated Media.

Julia Steers has been named Social Marketing Manager at The Huffington Post. She was most recently Editor-in-Chief of DoSomething.org.

Marc Walker has been named Midwest Sales Director at The Huffington Post. He was most recently Midwest Sales Director for USATODAY.com.

