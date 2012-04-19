The Huffington Post Has A New CTO, And He Was Poached From Spotify

Paul Berry left his long-time position as The Huffington Post’s CTO in January.



Today The Huffington Post announced his replacement; it has poached Spotify executive John Pavley.

Pavley will report to Arianna Huffington. He’s tasked with overseeing and expanding the development team. He’ll also oversee the media company’s editorial and advertising platforms, as well as its SEO and social efforts.

Pavley was formerly CTO of ContextWeb and Conductor. He founded Spotify’s New York development office and led development of its Internet radio and ad serving systems.

