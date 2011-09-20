The Huffington Post Finally Owns HuffPo.com

“HuffPo” has long been a nickname for The Huffington Post.



Unfortunately for Arianna Huffington and crew, The Huffington Post has not owned HuffPo.com. A company called Pauta’s International SA had the rights.

That’s about to change thanks to a court case, Fusibile reports.

“AOL Inc., which acquired The Huffington Post in 2011, has won the rights to huffpo.com after filing a dispute with the National Arbitration Forum,” the story reads.

Lawyers for AOL and The Huffington Post claimed that “respondent does not have any rights or legitimate interests in the <huffpo.com>, <mapqwest.net>, and <moivefone.com> domain names” and “respondent registered and used the <huffpo.com>, <mapqwest.net>, and <moivefone.com> domain names in bad faith,” according to the filing.

Judge Harold Kalina (Ret.), Panelist ruled in favour of The Huffington Post on September 19.

