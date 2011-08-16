The Huffington Post Crowdsources Its Politics Logo

The Huffington Post may be losing editorial talent, but they are preparing for the 2012 election in a big way.



One of those ways?

With a new logo.

The site that Arianna built (and AOL purchased for $315 million) wants your help designing a new icon for its politics site.

It’s not the worst idea – HuffPo was built on free labour, after all – but with all the backlash against the unpaid bloggers narrative, you’d think they would just pay someone to create a design.

Here’s the pitch, if you choose to accept:

As the 2012 election news cycle revs up, we’re looking to spruce up the look of our social media channels — and we’d like your help.

Do you know your way around Photoshop or other design programs? Have a cool idea for a logo that screams ‘awesome politics coverage’? Enter it in the HuffPost Politics Icon Competition.

For the next week or so, we’ll be accepting your proposed designs for a new HuffPost Politics logo. Once we have a good group together, we’ll put them all up for a vote, which will inform the final pick. If yours wins, your icon will be used to represent this channel all over the interwebs — with credit to you, of course.

