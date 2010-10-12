The Huffington Post Avoids Linking To Sources That "Spread Outlandish Nonsense About Our Site," Like Gawker

This week’s buzzy New Yorker profile about Gawker Media boss Nick Denton includes a quote from Denton claiming that The Huffington Post has a no-link policy with Gawker.



Politico’s Keach Hagey did some digging into HuffPo’s archives and found that “even when items are attributed to Gawker, no link is given.”

HuffPo spokesman Mario Ruiz told Hagey there was no official policy, bu “we tend to avoid sending traffic to sites that regularly and repeatedly spread outlandish nonsense about our site.”

In the New Yorker piece, Denton says he and Huffington used to be “very friendly,” but that they had a falling out over Gawker’s aggressive coverage of her.

