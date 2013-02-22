The HoverBar Lets You Suspend Your iPad From Just About Anywhere

This is the HoverBar for your iPad from Twelve South.



Why We Love It: Most iPad stands are super boring, and don’t let you put the screen right where you want it. HoverBar is awesome because it lets you connect your iPad wherever you want — on your computer, table, or cabinets — and adjust to your eye level.

The device is great for cooking, typing, or as workstation companion to your computer monitor. The adjustable arm rotates the iPad into portrait or landscape positions, and the heavy-gauge steel clamp can attach securely to any surface up to an inch thick without the need to drill holes or mount permanently.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available on the Twelve South website, Amazon, or through the Apple Store.

Cost: $79.95.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love?

