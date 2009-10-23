The Housing Slide Has Officially Resumed

The last few Case-Shiller readings showed improved sequential home prices in many regions, but analysts widely expect the index to droop again, as the summer homebuying season ends.



We’ll see. The next one will be crucial.

In the meantime, other research indicates that the slide is back.

Here, for example, is the FHFA, whiich today said that home prices declined 0.3% from July to August, after past months showed increases. This is an interesting chart showing home prices off the peak. (the full announcement is embedded below). Separately, Altos Research is out with data for September, showing a 0.5% decline in housing

Again, we eagerly await the new Case-Shiller data for confirmation.

Monthlyhpi_102209F



