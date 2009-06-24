The Housing Market Is A Way Bigger Deal Than The Stock Market

Here’s another fun chart from that state of the housing market 2009 report. It shows — using data from 2007 — just how much more significant home equity is to household wealth than stock holdsins. Only for the top quartile are the two vaguely comporable. So it’s great that the stock market has rebounded from their March lows (whoo-hoo!) but until the orange bar starts to grow again, households won’t be feeling wealthy for a long, long time.



