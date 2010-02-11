The Housing Market Is A Battle Between Housing Fundamentals And Government Intervention, And Fundamentals Are Winning Again

Yesterday Zillow came out with a report saying the housing market double dip began in December, and that it would continue for several months. Here’s a good interview with the company’s chief economist who explains the tug-of-war between fundamentals (which remain ugly) and government intervention. After a period in which intervention was having a meaningful effect, fundamentals are back and are expected to have the momentum until at least the middle of this year.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.