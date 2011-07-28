Housing Market Freefall Slams California Counties

Calaveras County, Calif.

The seemingly endless housing slump is slamming local governments, exacerbating a national crisis in municipal finance.California has been particularly hard hit, as a result of a state law that caps property taxes at about 1% of a home’s value. The law prohibits any major tax increases unless a home is sold or rebuilt, but allows taxes to drop if home values decline.



It’s an unintended consequence of a 1978 law, known as Proposition 13, which was designed to protect senior citizens on fixed incomes from major tax increases. No one in California expected property values would fall this far for this long.

The WSJ reports today:

While local governments in Washington, Maine, Hawaii and elsewhere recently raised property-tax rates to compensate for home-value declines, California doesn’t have that option. It can take years for a California county to recover from a short-term decline in property-tax revenue, because tax revenue doesn’t go up until home prices rise and many properties are sold.

To make matters worse, the California Supreme Court made it easier this week for taxpayers to seek refunds from cities and counties, ruling that a claim of an illegal local tax can be pursued as a class action on behalf of everyone who was overcharged.

As federal stimulus money dries up and states cut municipal aid and revenue sharing, local governments and schools are increasingly relying on property taxes to fund operations and pay employees. Nationwide, property taxes account for about 45% of local revenue.

Now some counties have been forced to shrink budgets and slash public safety and public health services.

Other municipalities — and the state government — are offsetting the revenue loss through fee increases on everything from parks and universities to fire services for rural homeowners. California State University and the University of California, for example, will raise tuition by 20% more next year.

