The Housing Crisis Hits Hollywood And Not Even Nic Cage Is Safe

The US Weekly mantra is right again. Celebrities are just like us: They can’t sell their overpriced houses, either.

The wails of anguish echoing through the Hollywood Hills are coming from the likes of J-Lo, Nic Cage and a bunch of others who are trying to sell their pricey pads but not getting any takers.



Cage is the poster child. He listed his 11,817-square-foot spread in Bel Air for $35 million in September 2007. It now sits unsold, all nine bathrooms worth of it, for $18.7 million.

It’s part of a larger trend, reports The Wrap, of celebs moving out of L.A. to trendier areas on the outskirts of town because they get more house for their money.



The list of celebs who can't sell

