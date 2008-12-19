The Houses (And Apartment) That Swindled Investors Built*

When Bernie Madoff‘s wife and brother bailed him out of jail last night, they had to agree to forfeit his Upper East Side apartment and mansions in Montauk, New York and Palm Beach, Florida if Bernie fled the country. But chances are he’s likely to lose those places anyways. According to Fox News, The Palm Beach place (on the left) is a 5-bedroom, 6,300-square-foot waterfront house valued at $23 million. He also has a $1 million condo down the street.



The Montauk manse (on the right) is valued at $3.3 million, and the apartment at 133 East 64th Street (below) is worth $7 million. (Top photo courtesy of Cityfile.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.