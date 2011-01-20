The House Just Voted To Repeal Obamacare, And Now It Goes To The Senate

Photo: MSNBC

It’s almost certainly never going to reach the President’s desk, but the bill that would repeal Obamacare just passed the House, easily.it was a vote of 245-188.



Now it goes to the Senate, where Harry Reid says it won’t come up for a vote, but if the GOP is smart they can get the Democrats to make some awkward votes for preventing it from coming up to the floor.

3 Democrats voted for repeal.

