The House Just Approved A $1.1 Trillion Spending Bill To Keep The Government Open

AP Members Congress clinb the steps of the House of Representatives for final votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 31, 2014.

The House has approved a $US1.1 trillion spending bill that will keep the government open, pending Senate approval, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports that President Obama phoned Democrats in the House and asked them to get behind the bill. This bill will keep agencies open through September 2015.

It was in doubt because Republicans wanted a provision to block Obama’s executive action on immigration. Many Democrats weren’t crazy about the bill because of provisions that eased restrictions on banks, and allowance for higher political contributions by big donors, according to the AP.

The bill would fund the Department of Homeland Security only through February to give Republicans a chance early next year to try to stop President Barack Obama’s immigration reforms that are largely carried out by DHS.

The bill now has to pass the Senate. A separate bill to fund the government for two days is likely to be passed by the House, according to a Republican leadership aide. The measure is needed to give the Senate time to pass the $US1.1 trillion bill and also avoid a government shutdown at midnight on Thursday when current funding expires.

