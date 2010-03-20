HOUSE OF THE DAY: The One That J.P. Morgan Built

Today we present you this classy sun-drenched Murray Hill townhouse J.P. Morgan built for his granddaughter, complete with private gardens.The newly-renovated duplex is host to a Victorian style atrium and solarium and home to numerous winding staircases. The ceilings are over 10 ft., marble reigns supreme in the kitchen and bathrooms, and there are five huge bedrooms to chose from. 

The sellers wants just $1.6 million, which seems like a pretty good deal.

The Murray Hill townhouse duplex listed for $1.675M

The townhouse is located at East 37th between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue.

The living room

The duplex includes a Victorian style atrium and a private garden.

An open floor plan

The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.

A modern bath

A monochromatic white and grey marble bathroom with a heated floor, soaking tub and, stall shower.

Winding down

The central staircase complements the solarium overlooking the private garden.

Summer in the city

A spacious courtyard with a winding staircase to match the one inside.

Light and bright

Floor to ceiling windows are an architectural highlight of the house.

