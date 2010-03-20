HOUSE OF THE DAY: The One That J.P. Morgan Built

Photo: corcoran.com

Today we present you this classy sun-drenched Murray Hill townhouse J.P. Morgan built for his granddaughter, complete with private gardens.The newly-renovated duplex is host to a Victorian style atrium and solarium and home to numerous winding staircases. The ceilings are over 10 ft., marble reigns supreme in the kitchen and bathrooms, and there are five huge bedrooms to chose from.



The sellers wants just $1.6 million, which seems like a pretty good deal.

If you can’t make the open house at noon on Sunday.

