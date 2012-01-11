The Hottest 'Recovery' Stock On The Market Right Now...

Don’t show this to John Paulson, David Tepper, and the other hedge fund managers who impaled themselves on Bank of America last year.



The buzz right now is that if you want to bet on accelerating US economic strength, Bank of America is your scratch off ticket.

It’s having another monster day, up 5%., and the stock is up 32% since when it hit about $5 late December.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.