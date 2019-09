SecondMarket, the online marketplace for buying private company stock, just released their 2010 data.



Naturally, Facebook ranks #1, making up 39% of all pre-IPO completed transactions.

Which other companies are hot on secondary markets? SecondMarket asked their users to vote on the most exciting private companies. Here are the results.

10. SecondMarket 9. Kayak 8. Digg 7. Yelp 6. Groupon 5. Craigslist 4. Zynga 3. LinkedIn 2. Twitter 1. Facebook - 39% of all transactions The rising stars (the biggest increase in popularity from Q3 2010)

