The 7 Hottest Pool Parties In Las Vegas This Summer

# of Pools: One 64,000 sq. ft. pool

Scene: Seventh-year seniors, overeager bachelor party attendees and people who are constantly 'in between jobs.' How else can they get to to The Palms in time for Ditch Fridays, which begins at noon? Jersey Shore lovers, if you haven't heard yet, Hard Rock these days.

Getting In: Ladies are typically free, men will have to pay $30.

Seating: Over 2,000 folks attend this pool party and finding chairs is no easy task. However, if you stay at The Palms you can get into the pool earlier and stake out some chairs for you and whomever you meet later. The rest of the chairs are first-come, first-serve basis. Rent a cabana starting at $250.

Ditch Fridays is open on Friday, duh, from noon to 6 p.m.