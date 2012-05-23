The 7 Hottest Pool Parties In Las Vegas This Summer

Photo: VegasChatter
Editor’s Note: Our friends at VegasChatter just published their annual field guide to the Las Vegas pool scene. Check out the complete guide here.How do you know you’re at one of Vegas’ hottest pools? When you’re standing in water you can’t even see.
# of Pools: One 64,000 sq. ft. pool
Scene: Seventh-year seniors, overeager bachelor party attendees and people who are constantly 'in between jobs.' How else can they get to to The Palms in time for Ditch Fridays, which begins at noon? Jersey Shore lovers, if you haven't heard yet, Hard Rock these days.
Getting In: Ladies are typically free, men will have to pay $30.
Seating: Over 2,000 folks attend this pool party and finding chairs is no easy task. However, if you stay at The Palms you can get into the pool earlier and stake out some chairs for you and whomever you meet later. The rest of the chairs are first-come, first-serve basis. Rent a cabana starting at $250.
Ditch Fridays is open on Friday, duh, from noon to 6 p.m.
# of Pools: Three
Scene: A healthy mix of Jersey Shore wannabes, 'Real Housewives,' and regular folks who want to party, but don't want as scary of a scene as Rehab.
Getting In: Ladies are usually free, men will have to pay up to $45.
Seating: The beds are laid out all round the pool, so none of them are more than a couple of rows back. But expect to pay the most for the seats on Saturdays. Daybeds start at $750 and cabanas at $2,000.
Liquid is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Make your reservations here.
# of Pools: Two
Who Goes: Just-turned 21 club kids, fellows in fedoras, visiting New Yorkers (Marquee is initially from New York), Victoria's Secret models, flash mobbers and more.
Seating: Unless you book one of the eight tricked out cabanas (with personal jacuzzis), the overnight bungalow or one of the chaise lounges that line the pool, you will be standing. There's not even room to lay down a towel.
Getting In: Locals are free with ID as are hotel guests but outsiders need to pay a $10 admission fee. Don't roll up there as part of a full wolf pack, though. The Dayclub website asks for an even guy/gal ratio.
Marquee Dayclub is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information or reservations, call 702.333.9000.
# of Pools: Two
Who Goes: Vegas virgins, Real World fans/rejects, aspiring 'models,' groupies, horny dudes and people who don't mind making out with strangers in questionable pool water.
Getting In: There is a cover charge of $50 for women and $70 for men.
Seating: Rehab takes over the entire Hard Rock pool so seating is plentiful. But as with all pool parties, show up early to grab your spot. But, not like it matters. You're just gonna end up passing out in the sand. Cabanas typically start at $250, but go much higher for Rehab.
Rehab is Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can learn more, if you dare, at www.RehabLV.com.
# of Pools: Only one, and it's bursting at the seams with people. We hope they change the water frequently!
Who goes: Hard-core clubbers, fist-pumpers, petite spinners and people who have the stamina to both day drink and night drink.
Getting In: Cover charge is $20 on Fridays and Sundays, but on Saturdays men have to fork over $30. Admission is complimentary Monday through Thursday. Locals are always free, except on holiday weekends.
Seating: If you can't afford one of the twelve cabanas that surround the pool, opt for a daybed or a chaise lounge instead.
Tao Beach is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. But, the parties happen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday. For more info and to make reservations, go to TaoLasVegas.com.
# of Pools: Two saltwater pools
Who Goes: Reality stars, wannabe reality stars, plastic people and several Kardashians.
Getting In: Reservations are usually required for weekends and cover fees, even for MGM Grand hotel guests, start at $40 a pop. Of note, security is strict (as it is as most of these pool parties) and your bags will get searched.
Seating: Being one of the more popular pool parties in town, seats go fast unless you make a VIP reservation for either a lounge table, a daybed or a cabana. Those start around $250 and go up into the thousands. Hopefully, Audrina and her 'Hills' bank can cover you.
Wet Republic is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more info and to make your VIP reservation, hit up WetRepublic.com.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.