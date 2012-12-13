PRESENTING: The 10 Hottest Issues Of 2012

Walter Hickey
Gay Marriage

Photo: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

The 2012 election cycle was marked by a number of heated political battles, as Republicans and Democrats duked it out over familiar economic and social issues. Google tracked these issues over the course of the year, and has collected them in Zeitgeist 2012, a bundle of lists describing people and events that defined the year.

This is the list of the top 10 issues Americans were searching for during the election. It’s a great summary of the biggest political fights of 2012.

10. Tax Cuts

9. The Death Penalty

A perennial issue, the death penalty maintained its No. 9 spot on Google's most-searched list.

8. The Environment

7. Gun Control

6. The National Debt

5. Social Security

4. Gas Prices

3. Immigration

2. Gay Marriage

1. Abortion

Now here's a look back at the best moments ...

PRESENTING: The top 10 quotes of 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.