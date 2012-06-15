The 10 Hottest NEW Restaurants In New York City

Photo: Henry Blodget

In hustling, bustling New York City, restaurants open and close with such frequency that it’s hard to keep up.But sometimes notable new restaurants open that create such a buzz that the whole city seems to scramble to get in the doors.



These are New York City’s 10 hottest new restaurants, according to the editors at Zagat.

It’s no secret that Brooklyn is quickly becoming the coolest borough in New York City, and this list attests to that with half of the restaurants on this list opening in Brooklyn.

There’s an emphasis on tiny high-end eateries with impeccable service and daily-changing tasting menus offering inventive, fresh cuisine. But there are also a few new casual joints here, including a laid-back Thai eatery in Brooklyn and a hip party-centric Chinese restaurant on the Lower East Side.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.